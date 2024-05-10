DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PLUS ONE
With resident DJ N SO ft. Cell Phones
Friday | May 10th | 10PM to LATE
N SO (Resident)
Seattle-based N SO has been a part of the local underground music community since 2015. Devoted to creating a dynamic club expe...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.