Len Price 3

229
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wheels & Wax proudly presents:

LEN PRICE 3

Live in concert in CENTRAL LONDON at The 229. Back by public demand at The 229 after the packed out gig in February.

This time with VERY SPECIAL GUESTS! For the first time at Wheels & Wax we give you THE FILTHY...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Wheels & Wax.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Len Price 3, The Filthy Six

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

