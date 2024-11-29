Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Walt Disco

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Walt Disco - Dream Girl #2
Got a code?

About

Glasgow's Walt Disco, are set to release their second album, "The Warping," on June 14th via Lucky Number. Following the success of their debut album, "Unlearning," the band's latest single, "You Make Me Feel So Dumb," offers a taste of the album's dynamic...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Notion Live Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Walt Disco

Venue

ZEROX - the Shooting Gallery

48-52 Sandhill, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 3JF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.