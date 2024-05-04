DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deep State Disco

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 4 May, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
As Chicago’s premier DJ duo, Deep State Disco has made waves across Chicago and beyond. From top nightclubs to underground events, they bring their signature energy to every venue they set foot in.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

