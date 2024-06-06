Top track

Savana Funk - Hip Latin

NovaraJazz - edizione XXI - ABBONAMENTO II Weekend

Cortile del Broletto
6 Jun - 9 Jun
GigsNovara
€70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Abbonamento II° weekend novarajazz

Acquistando questo biglietto avrai accesso a tutta la proposta concertistica incluse le degustazioni Taste of Jazz dal 6.06 - 9.06

Djset Rocco Pandiani | Tendha | Invisible Painters | Myra Melford | Um/Welt | Studio Mur...

Tutte le età
NovaraJazz Festival 2024
Mask required
Distancing not required
No health documentation needed

Lineup

6
Tendha, Ferdinando Romano, Myra Melford and 6 more

Venue

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

