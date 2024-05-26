Top track

Surf Mesa + Très Mortimer in Brooklyn on The Roof

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
From $30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Surf Mesa

From uploading early dance bangers to SoundCloud as a teen to becoming an online sensation in his twenties, Surf Mesa is the breezy electronic project of Powell Aguirre. Seattle-born and LA-based, the producer is the hitmaker behind ‘ILY (I Love You Baby)’ Read more

Event information

Closed Sessions brings Surf Mesa & Très Mortimer to The Superior Ingredients Roof on May 26th for a special Memorial Day Weekend Banger!

Limited Capacity Event

21+

Surf Mesa

Très Mortimer

Eyezic

9B49

in collaboration with The Grey Area

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Closed Sessions
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Surf Mesa

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

