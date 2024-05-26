DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From uploading early dance bangers to SoundCloud as a teen to becoming an online sensation in his twenties, Surf Mesa is the breezy electronic project of Powell Aguirre. Seattle-born and LA-based, the producer is the hitmaker behind ‘ILY (I Love You Baby)’
Closed Sessions brings Surf Mesa & Très Mortimer to The Superior Ingredients Roof on May 26th for a special Memorial Day Weekend Banger!
Limited Capacity Event
21+
Surf Mesa
Très Mortimer
Eyezic
9B49
in collaboration with The Grey Area
