Kennedy Taylor and Friends

Prince of Peckham
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This one has been a long time coming. Manchester's finest, member of the PoP fam and Capital Xtra's chatter box Kennedy Taylor takes over the gaff bringing you a limitless bag of Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Soul, Dancehall, Mash-Ups & more.

Not only that, sh...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
£
Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

