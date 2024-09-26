DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kerala Dust

Elsewhere - The Hall
Thu, 26 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Kerala Dust

Combining psych rock, acid blues and pulsing techno, genre-blurring trio Kerala Dust formed in south London in 2016. Now based in Berlin, the trio’s lead songwriter Edmund Kenny crafted a series of short stories to set the framework for their explorative 2 Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 21+
Elsewhere
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kerala Dust

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.