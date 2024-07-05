DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No stranger to the Hackney arches - Fuse favourite Lauren Lo Sung returns, alongside Bass Jamz co-founder Gaskin for a night of hand-up House & techy rollers.
**
💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY
💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS
💞 EVERY FR...
