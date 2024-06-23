Top track

LBenj

The Meadows
Sun, 23 Jun, 6:00 pm
From $84.98

About

Lbenj🔥 🗽USA Tour is official! 🇲🇦🇺🇸. NEW YORK

Get ready to experience the vibrant Moroccan vibe brought to you live in the United States.

This is an 16+ event
Havana Entertainment
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lbenj

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

