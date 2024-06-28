DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for a great night with angelus, Vaeo, 4cf, wishlane and Patrick O'Neill!
DICE will send you an email with the address the day of the show.
There is ample street parking, BUT we do recommend rideshare options
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.