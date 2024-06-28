Top track

angelus - hope u doing well

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angelus, Vaeo, 4cf, wishlane, Patrick O'Neill

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

angelus - hope u doing well
Got a code?

About

Join us for a great night with angelus, Vaeo, 4cf, wishlane and Patrick O'Neill!

This is an all ages event
Presented by MakeOutMusic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Patrick O'Neill, wishlane, 4cf and 2 more

Venue

Location TBA Boyle Heights Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90033, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

What is the address of the venue?

DICE will send you an email with the address the day of the show.

Where do we park?

There is ample street parking, BUT we do recommend rideshare options

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.