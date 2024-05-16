Top track

Nosebleed

Indy Newland, JAIYE and Sancho in Bermondsey

The Outpost
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Indy Newland is a scruffy, transgender hiphop artist and skater from London. When his studies at Leeds Conservatoire suddenly came to a halt during lockdown, Indy found solace in listening to jazz-influenced, 'old-school' hiphop; leading him to learn how t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Indy Newland, Jaiye, Sancho

Venue

The Outpost

7 Almond Road, London, SE16 3LR
Doors open7:30 pm

