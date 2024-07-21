Top track

Hernan Cattaneo - Love Is Coming Back

Hernán Cattaneo b2b Edu Imbernon extended set on Fayer

Marina Beach Club Valencia
Sun, 21 Jul, 8:00 pm
DJValencia
€21.51

About

El rey del sonido mas progressive vuelve a Valencia y en formato b2b con Edu Imbernon.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Fayer Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Hernán Cattáneo, Edu Imbernon, Mike Gannu and 2 more

Venue

Marina Beach Club Valencia

Carrer Marina Real Juan Carlos I, s/n, 46011 València, Valencia, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

