00000000 / Lemon Power / Blaydek

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welcoming 00000000, Lemon Power and Blaydek to Strongroom. Marrying elements of post-punk, indie-rock and alt-pop, with a dash of the experimental, prepare to be blown away by this trio.

This is an 18+ event. This venue has a strict No ID, No entry Policy...

Presented by Bark.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blaydek, Lemon Power

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

