Top track

Westlife - Hit You With the Real Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Real Thing

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Westlife - Hit You With the Real Thing
Got a code?

About

The UK soul legends celebrate 5 decades of glorious music here at The Blues Kitchen, led by legendary duo Chris Amoo and Dave Smith.

Formed in 1972, The Real Thing are Britain’s longest-established – and best-loved – black group in UK entertainment histor...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Real Thing

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.