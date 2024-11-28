DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ratu$

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 28 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
L’esprit Ratu$, un lifestyle de rat en marge de la société inondé d’histoires de quartiers, de larcins, autour d’un pochon et d’un grec…

Après la sortie de TTMS volume 1 et 2 (« Tout travail mérite salaire »), accompagné d’artistes tels qu’Alpha Wann, Inf...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
Krumpp Music présente, en accord avec Auguri Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ratu$

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.