Top track

Saporta & The Hanumans - Charterhouse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bucolika24

Lago dei Camosci
13 Jul - 14 Jul
DJTorino
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saporta & The Hanumans - Charterhouse
Got a code?

About

L’atto bucolico è un momento di idillio temporaneo dato dalla piena immersione nella bellezza e semplicità della natura. BUCOLIKA24 è, quindi, un momento per staccare e, finalmente, respirare. Un momento bucolico, appunto, che ci prendiamo ogni anno per ri...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bucolika.

Lineup

Venue

Lago dei Camosci

Strada Antica Di Francia, 10090 Buttigliera Alta Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.