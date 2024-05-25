Top track

The Fat White Family - Bullet of Dignity

Levitation France 2024 Samedi

Le Chabada
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
GigsAngers
€43.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Fat White Family

South London’s Fat White Family is a post punk seven-piece known for their “wild, livid, smutty and loud” live shows. Their projects combine garage rock, disco and mediaeval chants, with lead singer Lias Kaci Saoudi describing their 2016 album as an explor Read more

Event information

FESTIVAL EN OPEN AIR AU CHABADA, ANGERS

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

7
Fat White Family, Rendez Vous , Hint and 7 more

Venue

Le Chabada

56 Boulevard Du Doyenné, 49100 Angers, France
Doors open4:00 pm

