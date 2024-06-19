DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chump’s Double Bill: Stevie Martin and Adam Riches

Whereelse?
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
Selling fast
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chump's presents a huge double bill:

STEVIE MARTIN 'WIP' & ADAM RICHES 'DUNGEONS 'N BASTARDS'

STEVIE MARTIN (8 out of 10 Cats, The Mash Report... A Thornton's Advert) has been doing online comedy for a while (45 million views worldwide) and will be retur...

This is an 16+ event.
Presented by Chump's Comedy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stevie Martin

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.