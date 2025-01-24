Top track

Big Trouble in Little China

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Yoda

The Boileroom
Fri, 24 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Big Trouble in Little China
Got a code?

About

In the ever-evolving realm of turntablism, UK artist DJ Yoda stands as a visionary trailblazer. Renowned for his innovative approach to blending genres and samples, he transcends the boundaries of traditional DJing, creating immersive sonic experiences tha...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Yoda

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.