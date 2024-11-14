Top track

FUZETA - What We've Drawn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fuzeta

La Boule Noire
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

FUZETA - What We've Drawn
Got a code?

About

Depuis la sortie de ses premiers EP entre 2015 et 2019, le trio a pris le temps de raffiner son premier album, jusqu’à saisir la quintessence des aventures qui ont bercé son existence. Ferel est un plongeon dans un album fulgurant de pop amplifiée. Les dou...

Tout public
Présenté par AMC & LES TONTONS TOURNEURS..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fuzeta

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.