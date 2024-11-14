DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Depuis la sortie de ses premiers EP entre 2015 et 2019, le trio a pris le temps de raffiner son premier album, jusqu’à saisir la quintessence des aventures qui ont bercé son existence. Ferel est un plongeon dans un album fulgurant de pop amplifiée. Les dou...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.