Tramhaus + Support

The Hope and Ruin
Thu, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tramhaus

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

