Top track

Juan Atkins - Concave 1

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juan Atkins / Anja Schneider

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 6 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Juan Atkins - Concave 1
Got a code?

About

At the dawn of the 1980s, Juan Atkins began recording what stands as perhaps the most influential body of work in the field of techno. Exploring his vision of a futuristic music which welded the more cosmic side of Parliament funk with rigid computer synth...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Juan Atkins, Anja Schneider

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.