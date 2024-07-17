DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Signature Comedy Club - Red Richardson & Josh Weller

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 17 Jul, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Signature Comedy Club E8

Work In Progress Season

Wednesday 17th July

Red Richardson & Josh Weller

Join us for comedy previews with a line up of the biggest stand ups before they take over festivals and theatres with their solo shows. See the new jokes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Richardson, Josh Weller

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

