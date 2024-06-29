DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KIKI PRIDE • Discoquette invite Golosa

Le Mazette
Sat, 29 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From Paris to Berlin in every disco I get in 🪩

Discoquette s’associe cette année avec Golosa pour sa désormais traditionnelle Kiki Pride au Mazette !

Le collectif queer berlinois a su s’imposer en quelques années comme l’une des soirées incontournables...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

