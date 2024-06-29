DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From Paris to Berlin in every disco I get in 🪩
Discoquette s’associe cette année avec Golosa pour sa désormais traditionnelle Kiki Pride au Mazette !
Le collectif queer berlinois a su s’imposer en quelques années comme l’une des soirées incontournables...
