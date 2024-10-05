Top track

Kit Sebastian

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing new music to be released very soon, London-based duo Kit Sebastian (aka Kit Martin and Merve Erdem) promise to bring moments of pure pop bliss, timeless nostalgia and seductive complexity to The Jazz Cafe this October.

Their unique sound weaves...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Kit Sebastian

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

