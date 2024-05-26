DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrobeats N Brunch London: Sunday 26th May

Tiger Tiger
Sun, 26 May, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're kicking off our Summer campaign with an epic Bank Holiday Sunday celebration! Bank holiday season is coming and we will be taking over Tiger London which has been handpicked for the celebration! 🍹🍹

🥘 African Kitchen + Street Food

🎤 Resident DJs...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Afrobeats N Brunch
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Tiger Tiger

29 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4EN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.