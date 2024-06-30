Top track

Distance

Emily King

Columbia Theater
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
€28.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wie so viele der bedeutendsten Singer-Songwriter der Musik verfügt Emily King über eine nahezu magische Gabe, in die tiefsten Sorgen des Lebens einzutauchen und unerwartete Schönheit und erhellende Wahrheiten aufzudecken. Seit der Veröffentlichung ihres Gr...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Columbia Theater

Columbiadamm 9-11, 10965 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

