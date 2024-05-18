DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SEDILIA + Siegfyre + Warm Air Curtain + Blip Service [DJ]

Strongroom Bar
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sedilia is the birth child of musician-producer Tom Goodger, the guitarist and co-writer to Toby Sebastian's hit single, 'Midnight' - featuring Florence Pugh. Supported by producer Andrea Lepori and co-founder Michael McCubbin, the now 6-piece band are hea...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

