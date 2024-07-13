DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUNGLASSES AT NIGHT EVENT: FunkPunk & more

The George Tavern
Sat, 13 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Curated by FunkPunk and sbfmRADIO, Sunglasses At Night is taking over the George Tavern in style. Bring your good vibes and sunglasses 😎.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sunglasses At Night
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.