We Love Colombia | Boat Party

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
Sun, 21 Jul, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
- WE LOVE COLOMBIA OPEN AIR BOAT PARTY -Experience a celebration like no other at the Official Colombian Independence Celebration, transcending borders from Colombia to the world! Set sail around NYC at sunset with an amazing lineup of Colombian DJs.***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trust Us Events + ACG Productions
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

83 North River Piers West 43nd Street and, 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Doors open5:00 pm

