HAKEN – An Evening With

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sat, 21 Sept, 7:00 pm
From £33.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Haken

“We don’t like to make simple music,” say Haken. Since their 2007 formation, the London band’s progressive metal has taken influence from ’70s art rock, modern electropop, new wave and arena rock.

Event information

Action! presents

Haken - An Evening With

This price includes a £2.05 venue restoration levy.

No under 8s, Anyone under 14 must be with an adult over 18 at all times and seated in the balcony where available

Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Haken

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

