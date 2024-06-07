Top track

Wanda - Jeder kann es sein

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wanda: 'Ende Nie' Album Release Show

Hole44
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBerlin
From €60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wanda - Jeder kann es sein
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade is very excited to present the exclusive Wanda Album Release Show @ Hole44, Berlin. This unique event celebrates the release of their fantastic new studio album 'Ende Nie', released June 7th via Universal Music.

Copies of Wanda's new record 'E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade Europe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wanda

Venue

Hole44

Hermannstraße 146, 12051 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.