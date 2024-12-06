Top track

Eat My Goal - 96 Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Collapsed Lung

229
Fri, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Eat My Goal - 96 Mix
Got a code?

About

The Eat My Goal legends stop off at London’s 229 as part of their December tour with special guest Retropxssy.

Access Policy: https://229.london/disability-access-policy/

We operate a No Readmission policy.

This is an 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Mute Elephant.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Collapsed Lung, RETROPXSSY

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through canopy on Great Portland Street. There is a lift available if needed.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.