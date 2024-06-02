DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

𝗟’𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗦’𝗲̀ 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮 - 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲

Scala
Sun, 2 Jun, 5:30 pm
PartyLondon
Nuova edizione e nuove emozioni

𝗟’𝗜𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗦’𝗲̀ 𝗙𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮 -

𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗧𝗼 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲

Sta arrivando la migliore festa dell’estate

Questa volta vi portiamo in un viaggio musicale dal passato....al futuro della musica italiana...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Italia S'è Festa
Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
