Amyl and the Sniffers - I'm Not a Loser

Amyl and The Sniffers

Scala
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Amyl and the Sniffers are Amy Taylor (vocals), Dec Martens (guitar), Gus Romer (bass) and Bryce Wilson (drums). Formed in a Melbourne share house in 2016, the Sniffers wrote, recorded and uploaded their first EP, Giddy Up, in the space of 12 hours. They fo...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music & Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Upchuck, Amyl and The Sniffers

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

