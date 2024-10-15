DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Pogue Traders
Celebrating their debut album 'Red Roses For Me' on the 40th anniversary of its release, the UK's finest Pogues tribute band comes to Southeast London. Expect a set from this classic record, along with a host of other favourites from the...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.