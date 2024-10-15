Top track

Same Shite Different Night

The Pogue Traders - 40 Years of 'Red Roses For Me'

New Cross Inn
Tue, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50

About

The Pogue Traders

Celebrating their debut album 'Red Roses For Me' on the 40th anniversary of its release, the UK's finest Pogues tribute band comes to Southeast London. Expect a set from this classic record, along with a host of other favourites from the...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Inn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lagan, The Pogue Traders

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

