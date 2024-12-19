Top track

EYEHATEGOD & GOATWHORE

Marble Factory
Thu, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£31.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hailing from new Orleans,Louisiana expect Black Sabbath riffage, Black Flags venom and seriously heavy downtuned swamp sludge riffs just in time for Christmas!

This is an 14+ event
Marble Factory & Pink Dot presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eyehategod, Goatwhore

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open7:00 pm
