MJ Lenderman and The Wind

Point Ephémère
Sat, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.92

About

MJ Lenderman and The Wind

MJ Lenderman est un auteur-compositeur né et élevé à Asheville, en Caroline du Nord.

La composition d'un disque de MJ pourrait ressembler à ceci : des pédales steels déformées, des guitares saturées et une voix qui rappelle le c...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MJ Lenderman

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

