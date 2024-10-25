Top track

Yesterday's On My Mind

Chris Cohen

The Monkey House
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$21

About Chris Cohen

Chris Cohen was always a quiet kid. In fact, this introversion was one reason he began playing music as a toddler—to communicate without speaking, to identify with others without the direct representation of words. It has worked, too, with Cohen’s terrific Read more

Event information

Chris Cohen is an American singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.
$
Lineup

Chris Cohen

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

