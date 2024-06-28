Top track

The blues brothers e party carbonara

Oasi Lago dei Cigni
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Una Sezione di fiati e 10 elementi soul blues

vi lasceranno senza fiato per quanto ballerete con tutte le belle canzoni

The Blues Briìothes interpretate The Soul Brothers

Live 21:00 START AT LIVE con THE SOUL BROTHERS

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Peperoncino salento food srl.

Lineup

The Soul Brothers

Venue

Oasi Lago dei Cigni

Via Guascona 52, 20152 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

