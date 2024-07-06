Top track

Deep Listening: Else Marie Pade

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
£22

About

Immerse yourself in the unsettling sonic world of the composer dubbed the ‘Technogranny’, with compositions inspired by the sounds of a 20th-century fairground.

Dyrehavesbakken – or Bakken as it’s commonly known – is the world’s oldest amusement park, loc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

