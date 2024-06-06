DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lucid State with special guests in Folklore

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LUCID STATE - Channeling elements from jazz, hip-hop and R&B, Lucid State are a South London based duo that have crafted their own unique patchwork take on these genres. Comprised of Ben Northam (vocals, keys, saxophone and production) and Shayan Fassih (g...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
Lineup

Lucid State

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

