Reggaeton Party

Big Chill House
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Reggaeton Party is coming back to London this May and we are so excited! Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 600+ other Latin music lovers at the legendary Big Chill Kings Cross.

The UK's top Reggaeton DJs will keep you dancing with songs from Ba...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Chill House

257-259 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL
Doors open11:00 pm
400 capacity

