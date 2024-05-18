DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slo 'Mo Party

Sleeping Village
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sliding Scale $15 - $20 + Fees | 21+

Groove is in the heart! Slide into Spring for our monthly queer joyfest at Sleeping Village, with R&B, disco and house sets by VITIGRRL & Icey Bby featuring performances by our legendary dolls Empress Darling Shear & M...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.