DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billy Sullivan

The 100 Club
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scruff of the Neck presents

Billy Sullivan

Listen: https://spoti.fi/4a98ZpZ
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BillySullivanUK
Instagram: @billysullivanmusic
Twitter: @billysullivanuk

Friday 14 June 2024 | The 100 Club, London
With support
18+...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Billy Sullivan

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.