Girls In Synthesis - Tainted

GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS

Hafenklang
Mon, 27 May, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Girls In Synthesis

Known for their politically charged and intense noise rock, Girls in Synthesis are a punk band from London. Formed in 2016, the trio regularly experiment with electronic sounds and distorted drum machines, while exploring mental health struggles, personal Read more

Event information

Following on from their second full length album, The Rest Is Distraction, UK’s experimental post-punk outfit GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS have just released the magnificent ‘Die Leere’ EP on Germany’s very ownHound Gawd Records. This mesmerizing release sees the ba...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Girls In Synthesis

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

