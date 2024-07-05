Top track

London Sinfonietta: Carrillo & Revueltas

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
About

A journey through Mexico features striking chamber works by Revueltas and Carrillo's moving and experimental song ‘Preludio a Colón’.

Described by Kate Molleson, author of the book Sound Within Sound that inspired this festival, as a ‘confounding mix of a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Sinfonietta

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

