DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Story mfg x rabbit collab celebration brought to you by rabbit.
The birds are singing, spring is springing, and RABBIT is returning. Vogue featured fashion brand rabbit throws another iconic night of debauchery, discovery, friendship and playfulness at th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.