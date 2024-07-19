DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NEXTONES 2024 - FRIDAY TICKET

Tones Teatro Natura
Fri, 19 Jul, 10:00 pm
€27.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nextones is an international festival of music, audiovisual arts and research. Taking place in the evocative area of the Ossola Valley, its cornerstone is Tones Teatro Natura, a major environmental redevelopment project by Tones on the Stones that transfor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Tones on the Stones.

Tones Teatro Natura

Via Valle Formazza, 28865 Oira VB, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
1200 capacity

